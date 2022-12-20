By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock on Monday interacted with some members of resettled Ngarannam community in Mafa LGA.

Interacting with the community, Baerbock said she could feel the challenges faced by the displaced persons and was happy to see them back home.

Baerbock reiterated the commitment of the German Government to continue to support those affected by the insurgency to rebuild their livelihood.

Also speaking at the interaction session, Gov. Babagana Zulum said the Ngarannam community was one of the eight communities that benefited from interventions from the German Government.

Zulum lauded the support from foreign partners, particularly Germany which he said has continued to play a key role in the resettlement exercise.

The governor noted that insurgency led to the destruction of about one million houses, 5,000 classrooms, 220 health centres, and 1,600 water points with 50,000 children and 49,311 women rendered orphans and widows respectively.

Some of the resettled people who spoke at the interaction, lauded the support by Germany and others partners, adding that it has continued to impact positively on their lives and families.