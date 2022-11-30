Pic – Ondo state First Lady, Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu

By Dayo Johnson , Akure

The wife of the Ondo state governor, Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has said that violators of women and girl child should be exposed in the society and not shielded for any reasons whatsoever.

Mrs Akeredolu said this at a Press Conference, in Akure, the state capital, to commemorate 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence in the state.

According to her” its high time people speak out, there should be no hiding place for violators of women and the girl child.

” Those violated should speak out not minding the stigmatisation, they should allow the law to take its full course.

” Why hide violators from facing the consequences of their heinous action. People should stop shielding them. This will serve as deterrent.

Mrs Akeredolu challenged groups, Oloris, lyalojas and other stakeholders to sensitise the people on the need to speak out so as to end violence against women.

The First lady, who noted that a lot of grounds have been covered through the promulgation of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition VAPP law, in the state, to wage war against violators of women, but said that more ground needed to be covered.

According to her ” we gather every year we speak on gender based violence. But what has been the outcome.

” Violence against women and the girl child is the most heinous Human Right abuse.

” We talk too much, its time to be intentional, deliberate, there should be a policy against gender based violence meted to women and girls.

She therefore called for more participation of women in politics, noting that this will help in protecting their interest when decisions and policies are made.

On this year’s theme:’Unite to End Violence Against Women’, Akeredolu, said that the “VAPP law was passed into law, simplified and translated into Yoruba language for ease of understanding.

The Women Affairs and Social Development, Dr. Mrs. ‘Bunmi Osadahun, lamented that ” almost all women are affected by these violence which can come in the form of battering, rape, domestic violence among others.”

Osadahun noted that ” a society that fails to pay attention to gender issues is endangered.

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary of Ondo state Agency Against Gender Based Violence, OSAA-GBV, Bolanle Afolabi, said that gender based violence ” has continued to be problem all over the world and increasing despite all effort to end it.

The Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Gender, Mrs Olamide Falana, lamented that “going by available data, one in every 3 girls suffer gender based violence in their life time and such crimes are usually perpetrated by close family.

Falani said that “the time has come to unite and stem the ugly tide of gender violence in the society.

She appreciated the First Lady for the enactment of the VAPP Law, which, according to her would wage war against gender violence in the state.

