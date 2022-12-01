By Jimitota Onoyume

Federal government has been enjoined to strengthen the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, to achieve the mandate to speed up development in the Niger Delta region.

Participants at a one day discourse on ” Presidential amnesty programme and proposed modular refineries “, organised by Gbaramatuvoice in Warri, Delta state , made the appeal , adding that the federal government should also take practical steps towards “operationalizing modular refineries in the Niger delta region anchored on the tripod of receipt system, transparent pricing and supervised via a statutory body established by enabling acts for that purpose/objective.”

Prominent Niger Deltans at the event include Prof. Tosan Harriman, Lecturer, Bayero University, Kano, Navy Commodore Nesiama Omatseye (Rtd), Delta South Senatorial Candidate of New Nigerian Peoples Party, NNPP, Alabo (Dr.) Nengi James, OON, 2nd Vice President, Ijaw National Congress (INC).

Also were Engr. Jeremiah Oritsejolone, Assistant Director, NDDC; Chief (Engr.) Don Ben Douyegha, PANDEF Youth leader; Engr. Jato Abido, National Coordinator, Niger Delta Youth Council, NDYC; Comrade Austin Ozobo, President, Ijaw Peoples Development Association (IPDI), Comrade Jackson Timiyan, community leader; Comrade Ellington Bakumor, ex-agitator, among others.

Papers presented harped on the urgent need for collaboration among federal and other levels of government, including international oil companies, IOCs , interventionist agencies to address challenges of underdevelopments in the Niger Delta region.

The participants further lauded organiser of the discourse, Gbaramatuvoice, for providing a periodic platform as this to set robust agenda for development in the region.

