By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has expressed sadness over the death of Nigeria’s Ambassador to Spain, Demola Seriki.

He described Seriki as a fine diplomat who represented Nigeria to the best of his ability.

Until his death, Ambassador Seriki was the Nigerian ambassador to Spain with concurrent accreditation as a Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations World Tourism Organisation.

The Speaker noted that during his lifetime, Ambassador Seriki dedicated himself to the service of his fatherland and humanity in general.

He sent his heartfelt condolences to the Demola Seriki family, the people and government of Lagos State and prayed for the repose of the soul of the late Seriki.