By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA – AHEAD of 2023 general elections, stakeholders and activists in the environment sector have expressed support for leaders that will support establishment of laws to end gas flaring.

To this end,th the stakeholders from civil society groups tasked Nigerians to identify candidates that are environment friendly.

This was as the appealed to the federal government to expedite actions in the handling of environmental degradation in the country, raising concern over the effect of ongoing oil exploration in the Northern part of Nigeria.

Speaking in Abuja,at a political dialogue organized by Centre for Transparency Advocacy in conjunction with other cluster organizations and sponsored by USAID, the stakeholders regretted that Nigeria lacks adequate technology to track the exact volume of gas being flared in the country.

Speaking,Mr Bashir Mukthar, the Project Monitoring Officer of Murna Foundation, one of the cluster agencies which anchored the program, Nigeria loses the sum of $680m dollars annually in penalty fees to International Oil Companies, IOCs, due to discrepancy in the reported volume of gas flared declared.

Mukthar attributed this to lack of adequate technology to track the exact volume of gas being flared as the Nigeria Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative, NEITI, an agency saddled with the responsibility had to rely on the figures provided by the IOCs, who usually under-declare in order to evade payment of adequate penalty fees.

In her presentation, the program manager for Centre for Transparency Advocacy, said the objective of the political dialogue is to facilitate the elimination of the discrepancy and to accurately ascertain and track penalty payment for gas being flared by the IOCs.

She added that the other objectives included the need to boost the capacity of CSOs and the media, and to engage relevant Ministries Departments and Agencies, MDAs and the National Assembly so as to provide necessary legal framework to tackle the menace.

Meanwhile, one of panelists, Mr Anayo Akwiti, bemoaned the plight of victims of gas flaring and other environmental degredation activities such as illegal mining and uncontrolled escavation due to construction works, saying they lack adequate compensation and do not know how to channel their case so as to get justice.

Mr Akwiti stressed that the job of the media is to continue to push this issue out there in the front burner until government attention is attracted to it.

On his part, Mr Lazarus Nyaholo, the Secretary Garki Traditional Council, said Nigerians need to open their eyes widely and elect leaders who have knowledge of gas flaring, illegal mining and the effect of uncontrolled escavation of the earth crust, who will be able to make proper law that will safeguard the environment and the lives of host community.

He said if there are no proper law, the victims of gas flaring and other adverse environmental activities will not be able to get justice and the environment will not be properly remediatiated.

On her part, Hon. Mary Sanya Ibrahim, the Senior Special Assistant to the AMAC Chairman, decried the suffering women and children undergo as a result of environmental pollution.

Mrs Sanya stressed that women and children are the most vulnerable of all victims of environmental degredation, saying they suffer domestically through food poisoning and water pollution.

“Most women in the rural areas and mostly affect areas are farmers and fishers who suffer from economic deprivation when their land and water are polluted.

“When the children drink polluted water, women are the ones left to suffer and cater to their needs,” she lamented.