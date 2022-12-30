By Juliet Ebirim

For over a decade, Fadeyi Oluwatosin, widely known as Fadeyi Lagos has been a popular in the Nigerian entertainment scene. Honored on the 30th of October at the Nigeria Achievers Awards as Best Spotlight Talent Manager, Fadeyi Lagos exemplifies the caliber of backend executives who ensure that the public are introduced to some of their favorite music prodigy and talents.



Fadeyi who runs FLPRO Limited, a fast growing talent management company, has worked with Niniola, Clarence Peters, Akin Alabi, Busiswa, Sesan among others.

Receiving his award at the lounge of the Oriental Hotel, Fedeyi Lagos is more reflective than celebratory; ‘’I think to get awards are great, but what matters more is using that as a springboard to achieve even more’’ he intones.



Fadeyi Lagos grew up in Lagos. Amidst the hustle and bustle of Nigeria’s most famed city, he created a path for himself by investing in talents even before the globalization of music and entertainment in Nigeria.

Also set to be named Africa’s Most Promising Talent Manager of the Year by Africa Honorary Award, Fadeyi Oluwatosin has been a frontrunner of the now coveted Afrobeats movement and a shining light aiding the ascent of the industry’s biggest stars.