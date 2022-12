Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress APC , Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has hailed the Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on his developmental strides in Kano, describing him as a reliable, committed and faithful friend.

Tinubu made the declaration in a message of goodwill on the occasion of Ganduje’s 73rd birthday issued through his Media Office Saturday in Abuja and Signed by Tunde Rahman.

He expressed gratitude to God for sparing the life of the Kano helmsman to see another year in good health and in continuous service to the people.

Before his current position as a two-term Governor, Ganduje served twice as the Deputy Governor of the State between 1999-2003, 2011-2015 and also served as Special Adviser to Minister of Defence in 2003-2007.

The APC Presidential Candidate described Ganduje as a “reliable, committed and faithful friend” whose record of service to Kano State and Nigeria will always be remembered for good because of its significant and positive impacts on the lives of the people.

He said; “I rejoice with my brother and friend on the joyous occasion of his 73rd birthday. Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje is a reliable, ever committed and faithful friend who is meritoriously serving the people of Kano State.

“As an astute and experienced politician, Governor Ganduje has demonstrated immense capacity in the administration of one of the cosmopolitan and commercially vibrant states in Nigeria with enviable record of achievements across all sectors especially in areas of education, healthcare, infrastructure and urban renewal. I can attest to his sterling performance in Kano State having visited to commission many important projects.

“I join his family, friends and associates to celebrate the remarkable statesman and pray to Almighty Allah to grant him more years in good health so he will become a greater source of blessing to humanity as he has been to Kano State and Nigeria.”