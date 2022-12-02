By Ezra Ukanwa

The Coalition of Civil Society Group for Transparency and Good Governance, CCTGG, has advised the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Olukayode Ariwoola, to abstain from partisan politics and adhere strictly to the professional ethics of the law profession.

This was as the organisation said the country cannot have a successful democracy without a fair and impartial judiciary.

The group made the demand at a briefing in Abuja, days after the CJN expressed happiness that Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State aligned himself with the PDP G5 governors led by Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

The comment of the CJN during the inauguration of a project built by Wike, had sparked controversies, with some individuals and groups alleging that it smacked of partisanship.

Reacting to this development, the Executive Director, CCTGG, Manzo Abubakar, considered the CJN’s statements as double standard.

He said: “As we all know, this is the era of aggressive and even unconventional politicking, so, there’s nothing that will not be heard or seen at this crucial time, especially between now and February 2023, when the general elections will be conducted.

“The truth is that open-minded Nigerians typically steer clear of making rash declarations and travelling to locations where they can be perceived as taking sides. This is particularly true for judges and magistrates who are constitutionally in the position of adjudicating on sensitive matters.

“The Coalition of Civil Society Group for Transparency and Good Governance, CCTGG, stand to emphatically consider the statements made by the Chief Justice of Nigeria during his recent visit to Port Harcourt and came to the conclusion that it is unlikely that the current Chief Justice of Nigeria, His Lordship Olukayode GCON, will be able to carry out the sacred duties of his office and impartially ensure justice for every Nigerian, particularly when it comes to defending citizens’ voting rights and votes.

“By this tacit endorsement of a section of the political community, the CJN has inadvertently drowned the nation’s judiciary deep into the murky waters of the kind of cut throat politics the likes of Governor Nyesom Wike are known for.

“Many of us learned as children that due to the nature of their work, judges, magistrates, and other judicial authorities frequently avoid most social gatherings. Because of this, some individuals incorrectly label these judges as antisocial. Many of us have learned that they behave more formally at social occasions when they have cases.

“It is on this basis that CCTGG holds the position that the CJN has set a poor precedent for others and started on the wrong foot. He ought to have the decency to step down, as most honest people do for less evident reasons, as was recently the case in Britain.”

The group, therefore, called for the immediate resignation of CJN, adding that his presence in the CJN may jeopardize the objectivity if the judiciary.

“The CJN ought to resign honorably and apologize to Nigerians without any holds barred.

“CCTGG, therefore finds it unacceptable for the CJN to continue in that position after presenting himself as an active player in a particular team thereby completely destroying the reality and appearance of a fair and impartial, non-partisan justice administration system.

“We warn that it is not possible to have a successful democracy without a fair and impartial judiciary, and it is not possible to have a fair and impartial judiciary that lacks independence in partisan political activities”, he said.

