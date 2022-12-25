.

By Dickson Omobola

Abia State governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has said the agitation for inclusiveness, fairness and equity by the group of five governors (G-5) led by Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, is not just about 2023 elections but efforts to strengthen mutual trust and fairness in Nigeria.

Speaking in an interview in Aba, he said the group’s agitation also bothers integrity, which he said is lacking in the current political system in the country.

His words:”There is an issue, issue of integrity, issue of keeping promises, issue of making sure that if we say after me, it’s you and when that time comes it happens.

“It will stabilise us as a country, engender social mobilization sufficient to tackle our security problems, tackle the economic problems, and tackle other problems that confront us in this country. Social mobilization is the most critical ingredient today beyond anything, inclusiveness, integrity, mutual respect and trust.

“ G-5 speaks to a new paradigm. It is beyond 2023, it speaks about a new paradigm. In 2027, I will still want a system that will include everybody irrespective of what the outcome of the 2023 elections may be.

“We are saying, we want a strong North that respects the South, just as we want a strong South that has respect for the North. That way, our full capacities can be deployed to solve our problems.”