…I’m an elephant, I can’t be taken by surprise

By Nwafor Sunday

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said that anyone that plans to stop him from achieving his political ambition, should first make himself the president of Nigeria.

The former vice president equally noted that he was not perturbed by plots of five aggrieved governors, popularly known as G-5 governors, to endorse presidential candidates of their choice.

He stated that he is an elephant that has seen everything, noting that he cannot be taken by surprised by the aggrieved governors.

Atiku, who spoke through his Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, said any person boasting of having such powers to stop his presidential bid, should first make himself president.

His words: “Atiku will be president. Whether the cock crows or not, the sun must rise. Power belongs to God Almighty; no man can arrogate to himself the powers of God Almighty. Any man who can boast of stopping Atiku should first make himself president of Nigeria.

“Atiku is an elephant. Even when an elephant walks on thorns, it does not limp. And when you have seen a snake, it cannot bite you anymore. In this case, we have seen the snake, how can we be taken by surprise?”