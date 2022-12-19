Professor Toyin Falola left presenting books to Uniosun Pro-Chancellor, Mallam Yusuf Ali, SAN, while the Vice Chancellor, Professor Clement Adebooye watches

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Following the incessant outcry over university funding in Nigeria, a Professor with the University of Texas, Toyin Falola has stressed the need for universities in the country to look inward.

Speaking at the fourth Prince Tunde Ponle Annual Lecture, organised by Global Affairs and Sustainable Development Institute (GASDI), Osun State University, held at the school’s main auditorium, Osogbo, he said the era of government funding university is over and stakeholders must face the reality.

He stressed that parents must embrace fee payment in public institutions while the school management must not only invest on their personnel but also embrace profit-making businesses.

He said; “One obvious fact is that government alone cannot fund university education. We must all embrace the fee-paying regime in federal public universities. The land resources are disappearing and we are only left with knowledge-based resources, hence, universities must think out of the box for internally generated revenue to run independently of government.

“It is time to tap into the knowledge of professors in the science and engineering field. School management can start consultancy services and share the profits with the professors in such fields. The universities can also start an incubation programme, identify talents among students, put them in a conducive environment for innovation and the outcome should be commercialised for business for both the university, students and the public to profit from”.

Meanwhile, the Pro-Chancellor of the University, Mallam Yusuf Alli, SAN, in his remark disclosed that unions in schools should realise that nothing is free as funding university education is beyond radicalism.

“We must all rally behind the management to succeed, we must cultivate the culture of give and take in order to generate funds to run the school effectively”, he said.