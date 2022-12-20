By Seyifunmi Awobiyi

The festive times and end of the year are once again here. It’s a period of happiness and enjoyment, and you are probably out of work for the holidays and left to do nothing at home.

Instead of staying at home reading a book or seeing movies on your phone, there are good places for you and your family to go and have a nice time out.

Before wasting your time going to places that might not be worth your time, here are some good options to go to this Christmas period.

Relatives’ houses

Going to a relative’s house could be more fun than you think. Just going to the homes of that family you barely talked to during the year will be fun. And, catching up with them and handing them a gift will be a big plus to the holiday vibes.

Amusement parks

Of course for the younger ones, the amusement parks are good places for them to have the most fun, not only kids but the whole family can have a good time at the fun park.

Restaurants/malls

Going to the mall is a nice option not only because you can get nice gifts at a Christmas discount. Visiting restaurants and malls during the festive period is not only for getting something to eat but equally for spending quality time with the whole house.

Beaches

It might not be summer but there is no bad time to be at the beach. Maybe take a swim in the ocean and meet a bunch of new people.

Cinemas

Going to the cinemas with the family is a great place. You can, perhaps, watch an animation that everyone would enjoy with some popcorn and also discuss the movie y’all watched on the way back.