By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

THE Public Complaints Commission, PCC, on Thursday, advised the Federal Government to fulfill all agreements it entered into with the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, to avoid another industrial action by the lecturers.

The Chief Commissioner, Public Complaints Commission, Mr. Abimbola Ayo-Yusuf gave the advice during Project Peace Africa Conference in Abuja with the theme: “Empowering and Developing the Nigeria Youth For Peace and Progress.

Mr. Ayo-Yusuf also urged young people to seek intellectual and survival skills which would lead to financial freedom.

He said, “Education provides the knowledge needed to avoid risks or problem behaviours like substance abuse, cultism, vandalism, rioting, armed robbery, kidnapping, banditry and terrorism which are prevalent amonbg the youths today.

“Education develops the skills of the youths to recognise when he or she needs support and to identify ways of assessing such support. More importantly, it provides a safe environment to develop positive coping and life problem solving skills.

“It is in recognition of these that I call on the Federal Government to fulfil any agreement reached with the Academic Staff Union of Universities to ensure that ASUU strike does not occur again in the nation’s academic calendar.”

He also tasked the government to create an enabling environment for youths to flourish and be agents of social change.

Ayo-Yusuf, nevertheless, advised the youths to be agents of peace and avoid being used as tools for rigging or political thugs during next year ‘s elections.

In the same breath, Niger state Commissioner for Internal Security, Mr. Emmanuel Umar, advised political leaders to put their words into action on youth empowerment.

The Founder of TWANI Foundation, Ms Angel TWANI said the insecurity ravaging parts of the country prompted her decision to establish the organization which is focused on peace building.

She lamented that the absence of peace is denying Nigeria of development and the continuous act of violence has placed the country below expectation thereby creating tension and unwanted desires among citizens seeking equality and justice.

“I have experienced a crisis and it was upon that I created this foundation to preach about peace,” she said.

She also urged the participants to all join hands and build peace in Nigeria, while advocating for harmonious living among different ethnic groups.

Some of the participants advised Nigerians to make informed decisions regarding next year’s elections and advised youths not to be tools for rigging or electoral violence.

