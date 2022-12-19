Herdsman

By Ozioruva Aliu





BENIN CITY – A Fulani herdsman and farmer based in Imoga, Akoko-Edo local government area of Edo state, Hussaini Idris has accused some members of the local vigilante in the area of harassment and extortion.



He said he was forced to cough out N15,000 to some members of the vigilante group before they released his two nephews that came to visit him from Oyo state last Saturday.



Speaking to Vanguard on phone from the area on Monday, he said “I have just returned from Ibillo police station to make a formal report on the matter.



“The incident happened on Saturday, two sons of my sister, the same father and mother with me, came from Oyo state to come and visit me. When they were going back, the vigilante stopped them and interrogated them, they asked them where they were coming from and where they were going, they explained to them that they came to visit me, who is their uncle.



“Before I got there, they had locked them in the vigilante office. When I came, I asked what they found in my children, they said nothing. I asked them if they found a dagger with them, were they carrying cutlass or any arm, they said no and I told them they are my nephews who came to visit me and they were returning to their mother.



“I gave them N1000, they refused, they demanded N20,000. I asked them, is anything wrong for anybody to go and visit his family? They collected N15,000 from me before they allowed them to go.

“I have been staying in Imoga for the past three years. I have cows and rams and I also farm. Last year, they accused my cow of entering people’s farm so I took them away to Kabba in Kogi state and I have only rams here that my children look after. I also farm, rare cows to take care of my family.”



When contacted, the head of the vigilante in the area, Mr Alao Ojo confirmed the incident and said he has reported the matter to his commander and the matter also reported to the police and said necessary action would be taken against those involved. He said there are some bad eggs in the group which he said would be flushed out.