A former presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress in the 2019 elections, Chief Charles Udeogaranya, on Thursday, called on the Nigerian electorate to vote for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Mr Peter Obi, who has both the governance strategy and workable solution to end the era of fuel scarcity in Nigeria.

Udeogaranya disclosed this in a press statement issued in Abuja and made available to the press on Thursday.

The former All Progressives Congress chieftain accused both the ruling APC and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party of presenting Nigerians with presidential candidates who have no feelings about the concerns and challenges of ordinary Nigerians and are completely empty on creative activities to provide Nigerians with a medium and long-term strategy of ending recurring national issues such as fuel scarcity.

The Ex-presidential aspirant concluded by saying “what Nigeria confronts today requires solution and not amplification of our crisis that both APC and PDP presidential candidates are bound to, but only the presidential aspiration of Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) will give commitment and solutions required to heal Nigeria from many of our problems”.

