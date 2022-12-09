By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Workers, NUPENG, has directed members of the Petroleum Tanker Drivers, PTD, and others involved in the distribution of petrol and other products to be at their duty posts round the clock to ensure unhindered distribution of fuel across the country.

Besides the tanker drivers, the Union also directed depot and petrol station workers to shun any form of illegal or malpractices that will cause or compound the present fuel scarcity nationwide.

President of NUPENG, Prince Williams Akporeha, who gave this directive on Friday, informed that the development followed a stakeholders’ meeting to ensure normal distribution of fuel in all nooks and crannies across the country.

According to him, “Arising from a stakeholders’ meeting Downstream of the petroleum sector of the oil and gas industry, the leadership of Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has once again directed all its members involved in direct distribution chain especially the Petroleum Tankers Drivers, Depot workers, and Petrol station workers to shun any form of illegal or sharp practices that will cause or compound the present perennial fuel scarcity across the country.

“All members are also directed to make themselves available at their various loading and distribution units round the clock to ensure adequate and unhindered distribution of the petroleum products across the nooks and crannies of the country.”