By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

Flustered by the prevailing fuel scarcity in the Federal Capital Territory and some parts of the country, the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has given the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPC, seven days from now to resolve the fuel crisis.

The Association gave the ultimatum in a communique issued at the end of an emergency joint meeting of the National Association of Nigerian Students, on Tuesday in Abuja.

NANS urged NNPC to sell petroleum products at the approved price, adding that a task force would be constituted to end long queues experienced in the FCT and some parts of the country.

The communique said, “A task force shall be set up to interface and work with relevant agencies of government (when necessary) to end the long queues being experienced presently across the country.

“The leadership of NANS hereby gives NNPC one week from the day of this release to make available petroleum products in the market at the approved price across the country to consolidate the subsidy being paid by the government.”

Also in the communique, NANS decried the increase in tuitions by various institutions across the country, saying that it was fuelling more drop-outs and causing hardship for Nigerians.

They said, “NANS is strongly condemning the ‘well-coordinated’ increment in school fees by various institutions across the country recently.

“With the current economic hardship, high inflation and low-income rate, such actions may lead to dropping out of students from school. As advocates of good education, NANS will not fold her hands and allow that happen.

“The NANS President shall constitute action committees in the six zones of NANS to serve as intervention bodies were necessary.”

The association tasked the Minister of Petroleum and security agencies to as a matter of urgency secure land and water boarders which allegedly serve as transit points of crude oil and refined PMS by smugglers.

NANS further called on the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to provide an immediate platform for both parties to engage on areas of concern on the peculiarities of the new cash withdrawal policy on campuses to ascertain whether to support the policy.

According to the communique, NANS noted that it was not “satisfied with the activities of some HMOs and NHIS on our campuses, hence a committee shall be set up to interface with the NHIS on quality delivery and matters arising.

“That committee on payment of capitation to NANS shall be initiated to act immediately. That henceforth all issues from the SUG and JCC shall pass through the zonal coordinators to the National Secretariat as stipulated in the NANS constitution and charter of demand.”

At the climax of the event, NANS President, Comrade Usman Umar Barambu called on all Nigerian Students to use this December break to collect their PVCs, especially those who were yet to do so. He urged youths to shun social vises, drug abuse and political thuggery.

The communique was jointly signed by, Comr. Danladi Jonah, Chairman Communique Drafting, Comr. Moses Ibeabuchi, Secretary Communique Drafting, Comr Usman Umar Barambu, NANS President and Comr. Uman Baba Kanki, Secretary-General of NANS.