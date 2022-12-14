By Seyifunmi Awobiyi

France are likely to be without two of their key players when they face the Atlas Lions of Morocco on Wednesday for a place in the final of the 2022 World Cup.

Both Dayot Upamecano and Adrien Rabiot failed to show up in training on Tuesday barely 24 hours before their Morocco game.

Their absence is a major blow for Didier Deschamps who is looking to create history, guiding France to being the first team to defend the World Cup title since Brazil in 1962.

Centre back Upamecano is said to be suffering from a sore throat, with central midfielder Rabiot reportedly ‘under the weather.’

The possible replacements for Rabiot are Eduard Camavinga and Yousef Fofana while Upamecano is likely to be replaced by Ibrahima Konate.

France will be going up against Morocco who has only conceded a goal – an own goal.

Morocco, on the other hand, is looking to extend their chain of history-making in Qatar by being the first African nation to make the final of the tournament.