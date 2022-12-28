…as lawmaker urges religious leaders to put Abia in prayers

…gifts 792 widows, less privileged cash, food items, clothes

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

Ace Nigerian gospel singer and songwriter, Frank Edward, was joined on stage, yesterday, by co-gospel artists, for a thanksgiving, worship night with Deputy Chief Whip of House Representatives, Hon Nkeiruka Onyejeocha.

The other gospel artists on the stage were Moses Bliss, Uju, Min. Ifeoma Greatness, Gifted B as well talented Arinze G and Reverend Chidi Idinma who further gave glamour to the night.

The event which was graced by prominent religious leaders, including Bishops from the Methodist church, was part of the last phase of Hon Onyejeocha’s annual Foundation Prayer and Thanksgiving Worship night with the people of her constituency.

While addressing the congregation, the federal Lawmaker asserted that Thanksgiving and Praise were the easiest rituals to open the heart of God for swift response, especially when prayers failed.

She said from experience, she was quite knowledgeable that God requires the heart of gratitude as a token of appreciation for His good deeds to humanity, adding that they all “have every reason to thank God for his mercies over their lives because we are ending the year in praise.”

She said: “Not all who started the year are here with us today. Not even all that are alive today are hale and hearty.

“If God has blessed me the way he has, I will dedicate every opportunity to praise Him. That is why I will praise Him as long as I am alive, because when we praise God, certain obstacles will give way.”

She also admonished the congregation to establish good relationship with God, while she shared her thought on the virtues of giving.

Meanwhile, she explained that it was for this reasons, she established a scholarship scheme 20 years ago and also a foundation to help widows and less privileged in the society. “You can’t prosper without giving back to the society.”

Recounting a lesson from her late grandmother, she disclosed her upbringing on the part of righteousness, according to her, a virtue she said has continued to fortify her against several battles she had encountered in life.

“I have seen battles, I have seen wars, I have seen blackmail, I have been betrayed but one thing that has kept me going is my relationship with God. So, I have dedicated myself to serve God all my life”, she said.

However, the Lawmaker who lamented the level of poor leadership and setbacks in Abia State, charged religious leaders in the state to genuinely seek the face of God to “change the narratives about the State in 2023.”

According to her request: “I have one special request to make on behalf of my family this night; I have said it and I have been saying it anywhere I go. The only opportunity we are seeking is the opportunity to redeem Abia State.

“Once my State is redeemed, the rest will be history. We want God to demolish, remove all those things He does not plant in Abia.

“God will not be happy if after 2023 the narrative about Abia doesn’t change, we will suffer. The narrative cannot continue.”

Meanwhile, she (Onyejeocha’s ) gifted792 widows, less privileged cash, food items, clothes to celebrate the New Year.

The beneficiaries were selected from across the 22 wards of the Isuikwuato/ Umunneochi Federal Constituency. They became part of the thousands of indigents who have benefited from her charity work during the Yuletide.

While addressing the beneficiaries, she encouraged them “to strive to pay greater attention to the things of God to enrich their spiritual lives so that they will continue to receive God’s blessings directly or indirectly.”

Some of the widows who spoke at the event, expressed great appreciation and asked God to continue to open more doors of success for her.

Cecilia Okorie, 98, said she was not expecting the gesture, especially at a time like this.

“I am childless. This will go a long way for. I am glad we have someone like this who constantly reached out to her people. She clothes us, feeds us and will also be the one to pray for and teaches us the ways of God”, Okorie said.

On her part, a widow, 68, Theresa Uzoamaka, said she has been in difficulties but the gifts have renewed her hope that miracle is real.

“She came to my need when I needed it most. I have no one who caters for me but her (Onyejeocha) clothes me and feeds me. I have been in difficulties. There was no hope for me for the New Year before but now she has changed everything”, Uzoamaka said.