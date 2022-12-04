By Efosa Taiwo

France manager Didier Deschamps says the World Cup holders must show respect to Poland when both nations meet in the last 16 in Qatar on Sunday.

The Les Bleus are the first reigning champions to reach the knockout stage at a World Cup since Brazil in 2006.

They sealed qualification early on in the group stage with a game to spare even though they went on to lose 1-0 to Tunisia in their final group game.

“Today, even a great nation, if she is not ready, can have unpleasant situations,” Deschamps warned.

“All the games are difficult, all the teams are good and prepared. The players all play in good leagues.

“This team has had to defend in the first three games, defend a lot and they defend very well. They love it.

Read Also: Senegal pose threat to England, Southgate admits

“They have a hardcore of players with good experience. You have to respect what this team does, they deserve to be there.”

Poland reached the second round for the first time in 36 years, finishing as runners-up ahead of Mexico on goal difference.

Poland boss Czeslaw Michniewicz is hoping his team can connect more to star striker, Robert Lewandowski after he was unableto have an impact in their last game against Argentina.

“We played difficult passes in easy situations, we didn’t create enough opportunities for Robert. Strikers like that, they need to be near the penalty box,” the Poland boss said.

“In order to take advantage of every team we need to bring the strikers to the right zone. You can’t normally score from your own half.”