By Efosa Taiwo

Morocco defender, Achraf Hakimi has sent a message to Paris Saint-Germain teammate, Kylian Mbappe ahead of their clash in the 2022 World Cup semi-finals.

France booked their place in the last four after a 2-1 win over England thanks to goals from Aurelien Tchouameni and Olivier Giroud.

Morocco, on the other hand, broke a historical barrier by becoming the first African side to reach the last four, and they now face a showdown with the reigning champions in Al Khor on December 14.

Ahead of the showdown between both nations, Hakimi appears confident of another shock result, as he sent a message to Mbappe, following their win over England, looking forward to their meeting.

He wrote, “See you soon my Friend ❤️🤝🏽 @KMbappe.” See you soon my Friend ❤️🤝🏽 @KMbappe December 10, 2022

The winner from the match will face either Argentina or Croatia in the final on December 18 in Lusail.