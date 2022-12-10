Olivier Giroud scored the winner as defending World Cup champions France defeated England 2-1 on Saturday after Harry Kane missed a late penalty, setting up a semi-final against Morocco.

Aurelien Tchouameni drilled France ahead in the first half but Kane levelled from the spot after the break.

Giroud’s deflected header on 78 minutes sent France through as Kane then blazed over his second spot-kick of the match.

World Cup results on Saturday:

Quarter-finals

Morocco 1 (En-Nesyri 42) Portugal 0

England 1 (Kane 54-pen) France 2 (Tchouameni 17, Giroud 78)

Played Friday (aet denotes after extra time)

Croatia 1 (Petkovic 117) Brazil 1 (Neymar 105+1) aet

Croatia win 4-2 on penalties

Netherlands 2 (Weghorst 83, 90+11) Argentina 2 (Molina 35, Messi 73-pen) aet

Argentina win 4-3 on penalties