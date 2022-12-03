By Samuel Oyadongha

FOUR suspected Yahoo Yahoo boys yesterday reportedly died after taking an overdose of strange illicit drugs at the Biogbolo suburb of Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital.

The incident was said to have occurred at about 12 noon along Nasco Egei road after taking the pills in celebration of a mysterious financial breakthrough by the deceased boys.

It was learned that they died in the home rented by one of them known as Favour.

One Melvin, who claimed to be a friend to one of the deceased boys, said the family was trying to secure the release of the corpse of one of the victims, Favour, aged 19, an indigene of Southern Ijaw Local Government area.

“We believe that they were poisoned,” he said but could not explain who and how they were poisoned.

According to him, “We are here at Ekeki Police Station in company of Favour’s father to secure the release of his corpse for burial. But it is proving difficult after swearing to an affidavit. We gathered that they ate food that they ordered which was delivered by a logistics motorbike and they died. One of them who was in the toilet however survived because he did not eat from the meal.”

Another friend of the victims, who spoke anonymously said, “the deceased were awake when we forced the security man to open the gate to their residence. Nelson (one of the deceased) was sitting on the chair but his head was on the ground with his vomit. Richie (another deceased) has his computer tab on his hand and Yazz showed he was struggling. It clearly showed that they were poisoned.”

They also dismissed the claim that their friends died from the purported inhaling of generator fume.

Contacted on the development, the State Commissioner of Police, Benjamin Okolo, confirmed the death of the four youths and attributed the death to drug overdose.

“They died of drug overdose. It is quiet unfortunate that they administered the drug themselves. They were five and the one that survived told us that the deceased took two pills each while he took one. This was why they died,” he said.

The Police commissioner, however, assured that if the friends and family of the deceased insisted that the four boys were poisoned, the police would conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

