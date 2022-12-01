Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state

No fewer than persons were reported to have died from a ghastly accident involving the convoy of Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state.

The crash involved a RAMP 2 Toyota Hilux van used by Head of Fintiri’s vigilante, while en route Mubi for a campaign engagement.

According to report, the accident, which occurred around Fadamareke, in Hong Local Government, was linked to alleged overspeeding while negotiating a dangerous bend.

Three lifeless bodies of occupants in the van that includes Bako Kaura, head of PDP’s informal security arm, and another victim identified as Adamu, Kaura’s biological son have been deposited at the mortuary of Hong Federal Medical Centre.

Five other occupants in the van who sustained various degrees of injuries were conveyed in the government house ambulance, while another unmarked Hilux van, was treated in a health facility.

Governor Fintiri’s personal physician and head of the government house clinic, Dr. William Teri, who was among the first responders at the crash also conveyed the victims to a hospital for treatment.

Eyewitnesses at the scene of the accident, who helped with the evacuation and rescue effort, however, said “I took out three lifeless bodies, but there’s a fourth that I think can hardly make it out of the coma because of the injury he sustained. There were about nine occupants in the Ramp 2 Hilux van the head of vigilantes for the Fintiri/Farauta campaign involved in the accident was traveling in.”

Governor Fintiri, who also helped to coordinate rescue activities was disturbed by tragic death involving his convoy.

Only last week, Governor Fintiri narrowly escaped death by the whispers when a truck that lost control almost rammed into his stationary motorcade. Unfortunately, two vehicles in his convoy were not so lucky as the truck crushed into them.

The incident occurred around the high-brow, Dougirei Hilltop Agga Mosque, where the governor had gone to attend a wedding engagement.

Two policemen who sustained fatal injuries from the crash were rushed to the intensive care unit of the state specialist hospital.

