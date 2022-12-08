… impacts 150 members, donates relief materials

By Fortune Eromosele

In a bid to enhance the wellbeing of Ezihe Community in Isiala Mbano LGA of Imo state, a faith-based charity non-profit, non-governmental organisation, Mee and Cee Development Foundation, has provided medical and food outreach to Cathedral Church of Christ Ezihe.

Food-relief materials such as rice, beans, yam, nodules, garri were given. Also, health talks on diabetes awareness diabetes screening BP/Sugar tests, drugs and first aid supply, were featured.

Speaking during the outreach, Chairman of the Board, Prof. Charles Uwakwe, said that the signature project was to bring health care to the community at no cost and relief materials in loving memory of founding parents.

The Project Coordinator Mee and Cee Development Foundation, Vivian Amalu, said the outreach covered over 150 members of Ezihe community.

Also, Mee and Cee Development Foundation Founder Chy Ogamba said, “This impact-making programme in Cathedral Church of Christ Ezihe, marks and holds a special event as combines the opportunity to make our community as well as remember the first couple that wedded in this Church when it was built 1963.

“Late Onye Nkuzi – Francis Ogamba and his late wife Mrs Priscilla Ogamba went ahead to build a community support and love that touched so many lives in this community and beyond.

“With their career dating over four decades before their demise, they were exemplary in the way they lived their lives. Loving and caring for other’s children, not knowing where theirs will be tomorrow, who will support them because of the seeds they are sowing in other people’s lives.

“The seed of benevolence was sown in us, the children, Chinyere being their first daughter currently residing in UK, where she and a group of diasporans formed and set up Mee and Cee Development foundation. And for the past two years, make impacts supporting communities and families using the SDGs (Sustainable and Development Goals).

“On diabetic health screening and detections, we have carried out over 34 impact programmes. Thanks to able leadership of Prof CBU Uwakwe who gave his expertise in counselling Nigerians to stimulate a high standard programmes, plus our able Programme Director Mrs Vivian Amalu whose tireless efforts made Mee and Cee Development foundation earn its place in the heart of Nigerians especially our beneficiaries.

“Over the past two years, we have been in operations, visiting different states in Nigeria and creating awareness, touching lives and changing narratives of the people.”

In the same vein, Professor of Medicine, Reginald Oputa during the health talk stressed the need for maintaining a balanced diet, losing weight, regular physical exercise, limiting alcohol consumption and giving up smoking are all ways.

He said, “Educating those already living with Diabetes to Know what to do every day.

“We can do much more if government and it’s officials will see the need to address the needs and concerns of its citizens, using their faith-based environment like churches to meet health needs.

“We must address and improve life chances and reduce mortality rates, that’s what programme like these are meant to address.”

To this end, the Cathedral Administrator Venerable Dr Chijioke Soroibe appreciated the team and their illustrious daughter Chy Ogamba for bringing this laudable project home to their people, saying that the memory will be a long lasting one in Ezihe.