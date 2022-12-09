By Henry Ojelu

THE Roli Mabo Foundation has donated a health facility, with medical supplies and two permanent nurses, to Jakpa Community in Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The foundation also donated educational materials such as books, bags, uniforms, shoes and other learning items to pupils in the community.

Speaking during the inauguration of the health facility and handing over of the educational materials to the community, Roli Mabo Foundation’s team lead, Ade Mabo, said the gesture was part of his organisation’s mission is to ensure good health care and educational development of communities in the Niger Delta creeks.

He said: “Our mission is to help solve two problems in the Niger Delta creeks. The first is to ensure that all children in the region are educated. We look for communities where children don’t have access to schools, and help to resolve the problem by establishing schools. We also re-enforce existing schools, build libraries and ensure that children have all they need to study.

“Invariably, what we do is to find communities with physical school structure but no students, and communities with children with no schools at all; merge both by providing transportation to children to attend school with existing school structure. We also empower teachers with incentives that make it affordable for them to go and teach.

“Our second mission is to provide healthcare services like establishing clinics with nurses to treat the children, the elderly, women and the entire communities in areas where we have established sustainable school systems. These clinics are 100 per cent free for the community and with the foundation making assurances to continue to fund the drugs, medication and pay nurse’s salary.

“We have established school and clinic in Jakpa with pre-existing structures and now looking to do same in communities like Obonteghareda and its ijaw/Itsekiri neighboring villages.”

Speaking further, Mabo said: “We have also set up a full sized library with multiple copies of government approved text books for primary 1 to 6 in the library so that children can have access to a standard library to learn in Jakpa Community.

“We also promise to give full scholarship to any of the children in the community or anywhere in the creek to university level, all expense paid, if they can take education seriously.”

Spokesman of Jakpa Community, Mr. Tsaninomi Awala thanked the Foundation for coming to their aid and called on others to emulate the gesture. He charged the pupils to be challenged by the provision of educational support extended to them and to become worthy ambassadors of the community.

Highpoint of the event was the commissioning of the health facility which was declared open by Tsaninomi and Jakpa elders.