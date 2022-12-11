By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

AS Nigerians express their views about the new Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, policy on cash withdrawals from banks and Point of Sale, POS, a nonprofit organization, One Love Foundation, OLF, weekend, commended the policy on curbing corruption and illicit business transactions.

Speaking with Vanguard about the policy, the Founder and President, OLF, Chief Patrick Eholor, said this is also a global trend to fight illicit financial flow.

Eholor who doubles as a Canadian citizen for over 35 years said even in that country there is similar monetary policy in place.

He said: “My own opinion on this policy is a step in the right direction.

“For example, I have lived in Canada for 35 years of my life. You cannot go to bank in Canada that you want $10,000 in cash.

“Not that is not possible but you have to give them adequate time to get the money together, and also do a background check on you who is withdrawing the money so the money is not linked to illicit drug money or fraudulent money or gang members money or prostitution or money or politicians stealing money.

“But the advantage is that those civil servants are politicians who are burying money burying ground, in tanks, and all that the money becomes useless if they don’t bring the money to the bank, and if you have a lot of money in the banking system the inflation will go down because there will be a lot of money in circulation.

“People are holding money because the money is raw and not a legit money, it doesn’t change hand because money has to change hands.

“Bulk of the money has to be in the bank. If cashless society, they are trying to build it would ever succeeds so I think it is a cash 22.”

He (Eholor) also expressed concern, saying CBN should beam its searchlight together with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on politicians who carry money in bullion vans to their residents.

However, he advised the CBN not to be in a hurry to implement the policy considering those in the rural areas who are yet to receive or understand whether there is such policy, hence the need for holistic sensitization and awareness creation.

“So it is a step in the right direction but they cannot do it in a hurry, because those who are in the village who are not in the city has been to be notified and given them ample time for them to put themselves together, and besides that many people are also now doing POS.

“The government also have to consider how they are going to replace their jobs with other employments or business ventures but the government don’t have what they call welfare plan for the citizens.

“In an ideal society if this is going to work those who are going to be affected, they either go on unemployment or go on welfare, with government with support them for about six months before they are able to get an adequate job”, he said.