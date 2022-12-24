…celebrates 2022 achievements

By Chris Onuoha

The CEO of Tingo Incorporated, a leading Agri-Fintech in Nigeria, Dozy Mmobuosi

has felicitated with Nigerians as the Christian community marks Christmas, saying it is a period for sober reflection and opportunity to reflect on relationship with God.

Mmobuosi, the founder Dozy Mmobuosi Foundation, an anti-cancer campaign group, said the period presents Christians opportunity to embrace the exemplary life of Jesus Christ and teachings of the holy bible in their daily endeavours.

In a goodwill message on Sunday, the philanthropist tell Nigerians to demonstrate love, piety, patriotism, forgiveness, brotherhood and selflessness in their pursuits, adding that the country is better off if people imbibe the tenets of love and sacrifice.

His organisation officially launched on September 11, 2022 has since June 2022 been organising free prostrate cancer services for men across Nigeria. The foundation utilises its well equipped luxurious bus mobile health facility with full time medical doctors to carry out its humanitarian activities.

The group targets the reduction of the rate of deaths associated with the deadly prostrate cancer through early detection and and treatment.

As at the last count, no fewer than 6,000 men have been screened and carried out over 350 biopsies while dozens of persons have received treatment, including surgeries, radiotherapy, chemotherapy and more.

The organisation has also assisted in sponsoring medical bills and organised comprehensive treatment for people with other medical conditions. These include elaborate surgical procedures within and outside Nigeria.

At the official unveiling of the foundation in London, top dignitaries within and outside the medical field were in attendance. Among them include, the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, veteran actor and member Lagos State House of Assembly, Desmond Elliot, and more.

It brought together advocates for social empowerment, world business leaders, opened doors for fruitful conversations and partnerships with global experts.

On ground to thrill audience was hip-hop star, D’Banj popularly known as Koko Master.

Series of projects undertaken by the Foundation till date is estimated to have cost over a $10 million. The project has over 100 medical practitioners lined up currently, with an expected 4,000 medical professional volunteers set to join, and has received widespread praise from communities, politicians and business leaders alike.

The Foundation is also active in areas including education, empowerment and information technology.

Dozy Mmobuosi in a recent interaction with newsmen pledged to consolidate in the widening contact of the organisation and expand the horizon of its humanitarian activities in 2023.