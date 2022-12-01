By Biodun Busari

The United States authorities have indicted a former agent with US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Aaron Mitchell with three counts of a civil rights violation for sexually assaulting and kidnapping a minor victim, kidnapping a minor victim and misleading state investigators.

This was stated in a press release by the Department of Justice on Wednesday saying Mitchell’s victim was an undisclosed 15-year-old minor.

Read also:

Two Indonesian soldiers bag seven-month jail term over gay sex

Chinese-Canadian musician Kris Wu bags 13-yr imprisonment over sex crimes

“A former agent with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) was charged in a superseding indictment, unsealed today, in the District of Arizona with three counts: a civil rights violation for sexually assaulting and kidnapping a minor victim, kidnapping a minor victim, and misleading state investigators,” the statement read.

“According to the superseding indictment, on April 25, 2022, Aaron Mitchell, 27, was employed as a CBP agent. The alleged minor victim, referred to in the indictment as M.V., was 15 years old when the defendant allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted them.

“Mitchell is also charged with making a misleading statement to investigators regarding his conduct related to the sexual assault and kidnapping.

“If convicted, Mitchell faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, a minimum of 20 years imprisonment, a minimum of five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.”

RELATED NEWS