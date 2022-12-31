By Ayo Onikoyi

Boxing Day is always a special day to former Face of the World Nigeria Beauty Queen, Jennifer Osayamen Okoobo, not only because the day is set aside to unbox Christmas gifts but also because it is her birthday. And rather than popping champaigns with friends she decided to share special moments with the less-privileged children of St. Vincent De Paul Mercy Home in Benin City.

Beyond donating cash and other items to the Home, Jennifer Osayamen spent quality time with the children, playing, dancing and singing with them.

Speaking on why she decided to celebrate her birthday in such a version, she said, “The best way to celebrate your birthday is to do something new each year. Do something apart from clubbing , fancy dinners , house parties , drinking , all this is too mainstream. Instead, go explore yourself, do something that you had always wanted to do , complete your bucket list , go on a solo trip. You definitely don’t need Instagram stories , calls or fancy gifts to celebrate your day ! All you need is a birthday cake and your loved ones and if you are on a solo trip, experience celebrating your birthday with random people.

I went to an orphanage on my previous birthday to celebrate with the kids. On this my birthday, I decided to visit the less privileged home by donating cash and other items and they all were super happy and I guess it was one of the best birthdays ever. Celebrating with orphans, widows and the disabled ones can also be super fun.”

The former beauty queen and CEO of Reina Reinarey Empire, a classic fashion outlet in Benin City believes every life matters and asserted that her passion is for vulnerable less-privileged ones to follow their hearts and run after their passion and dreams.

“The need to help should be our first reaction and offering help should be the genuine manifestation of being a good human as our parents taught us to be. If you do something good for someone in need, you will raise their spirits along with your own. Those who give, learn to be compassionate and to love and care for others. The success story of the orphanage is about connections, connecting with the right people, at the right places, and at the right time. After visiting the orphanage you start appreciating the little things in life when you see people who don’t have them,” she said.