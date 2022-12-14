By Mideno Bayagbon

RECENTLY, I had a flying visit to Delta State and toured the state incognito. I even attended a few of the campaign rallies, where I tried to make myself as inconspicuous as possible. I slept in villages without light or telecommunications in Asaba, Agbor, Abraka, Eku, Warri, Effurun, Sapele, Idjere, and other cities.

I spoke to the ordinary people on the streets, and in the villages. In all, I tried to get a feel of the political vibrations on the ground. I wanted to get to know, first hand, what the people think about the Okowa government and where the political pendulum is swinging. I wanted an educated-eye-view of the politics of Delta. What I found was truly dumbfounding, confounding, but elating. But I will come to that.

I toured Delta North, starting from Asaba, Okpanam, Igbuzor, Oshimili, Umunede all the way to the two Agbors; yes, two Agbors or more properly the two Ika local government areas of Delta State, split by the major road, now properly tarred and decorated by the Governor Okowa administration, with streetlight, which runs through them.

On one side is Agbor proper (local government headquarters of Ika South, and on the opposite side, Owa Oyibu, Ika North East. There seems to be no unasphalted road on either side of the two Agbors. Taking a detour and driving through the DDPA Estate where Jim Ovia, General Lucky Irabor, the Chief of Defence Staff and other notable sons of Agbor have their sprawling mansions, is a delightful sight of lush concrete wonders and unending tributaries of well asphalted roads.

It could pass as one of the most luxurious estates in Nigeria. In Delta, it is second only to what has happened in Asaba where eye-popping, state- of-the-art, luxuriously humongous mansions make houses in Europe look so archaic. That is a story for another day.

At Ethiope East, I chanced on the unique, first ward-to-ward local government campaign of the governorship candidate of the PDP. I was there in the background when Erithake Ibori and Olorogun Ighoyota Amori publicly endorsed Sheriff Oborevwori as the Peoples Democratic Party’s governorship candidate, to a few raised eyebrows and a tumult of joy rippling through the campaign grounds.

There is apparently a campaign to return all the House of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate, Governorship and Presidential candidates of the PDP, in the state, in what they describe as “5/5.” I then left the rally to continue my mission to other towns and villages, eventually arriving in Ekpan via Effurun, which served as my temporary Camp David. It is while there that I became one of the first to notice a change in the tide of the political imbroglio bedevilling the PDP in the state.

I was one of the first to know of the curious invitation by the former Governor of Delta State, the one I call “Bros,” Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, to all the major political actors and leaders of Delta South senatorial district, to a meeting at his Warri home. Messages from the meeting arrived: “Uduaghan don change o. He don dey stand for Sheriff back o” . Dr Uduaghan, who along with the acclaimed leader of the party in the state, James Ibori, were the pillars of David Edevbie’s claim to the gubernatorial candidacy of the PDP in Delta.

A digression. A few days earlier, the camp of David Edevbie who had lost all the way to the Supreme Court in trying to quash the eligibility of Sheriff Oborevwori as flag bearer of the party, had held a meeting of their group where they resolved that the fight for the recognition of Edevbie as the candidate of the party was still on.

This is despite the hand of amity that Edevbie had earlier extended to Oborevwori who the Supreme Court ruled was the candidate of the PDP. This, observers had noted, was ostensibly in continuation of the disagreement between Chief Ibori and Governor Okowa, on who should nominate the successor to the current governor. It has been a very major fight by two close friends; three, if you add Dr. Uduaghan, who sided with Chief Ibori, and political associates.

People had thought that the fight had become a do-or-die affair for both sides as they strategised to have the upper hand. For reasons, only a few, including myself, know, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, is vehemently against the choice of David Edevbie as his successor. This was seen as an affront on the leadership of Chief Ibori, who until then had the major say in PDP matters in Delta State.

Okowa’s insistence was interpreted as an attempt to retire Chief Ibori from the politics of Delta State and ridicule someone who has been his major benefactor. That has been the foundation of the ongoing conflict between what turned out to be two factions of the state party.

Journalistic instincts kicked in on hearing the news from the Dr. Uduaghan Delta South PDP leaders meeting. A quick call to the PDP gubernatorial candidate, Sheriff Oborevwori and to his opponent in the PDP race, David Edevbie. “Bros, na wetin’ me sef dey hear o,” Oborevwori responded. But as usual, Edevbie, was his usual self, aloof, incommunicado. My next call, just after the meeting ended, was to ex-Governor Uduaghan.

He not only confirmed the news but went further to give me reasons why he, as a major leader of the party in the state and Nigeria, had to take a step back and support the party and its candidates. His reasons accord with those of mine and those of Chief Ibori’s mutual friend, a former governor of a neighbouring state. Hearing that I was around, he decided to invite me to visit him in his state.

In our discussion of the Delta State PDP, he proffered a way forward. Both Governor Okowa, an outgoing governor of the state and now the vice presidential candidate of the party in the 2023 elections, and Chief Ibori, the undisputed leader of the party in the state, who happens to be a personal friend of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as well as being one of the national leaders of the party, know that if they don’t resolve their disagreement, they both stand to lose massively.

The All Progressives Congress candidate, also an Ibori associate, is standing in the wings to harvest the fallout of the fight in the PDP. Ibori moving his support to Ovie Omo-Agege of the APC is a two-edged sword which could come back to haunt him badly. Okowa too, if unrelenting, and toeing the line of war, could also pay a costly price, losing votes which should naturally accrue to the PDP in the state.

This is especially so from my findings in the state, when it is realised that for the presidential elections, PDP needs all hands on deck to confront the ‘new monster’ called Peter Obi, who is gaining grounds among the young people of the state. For if the presidential elections were to hold today, APC will come a poor third, not hitting the 25 per cent votes needed by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The same cannot be said of the Labour Party candidate. From my findings, he is likely to get more than 25 per cent of the votes if the Okowa and Ibori camps don’t resolve their quarrel quickly and join hands. True, a counter to the Peter Obi phenomenon is on-going in the state. The first phase, the ward-to-ward local government campaigns, has just ended.

It has been a major mobilisation tool as all the PDP leaders, political appointees, legislators, and aspiring candidates have all relocated to their villages and local government areas. A house-to-house vote canvass is on. Which is good for them. That is why the initiative taken by former Governor Uduaghan in spearheading a reconciliation and going all out to not just unite the camps but also stomp the streets for Sheriff Oborevwori is most critical at this time.

The governor and the candidate must reach out to Ibori with the necessary assurances. Both sides need each other. That, at least, is what I discovered on the ground, as Oborevwori is fond of saying, with a lot of local content in Delta State’s political affairs.

