…as IOFS charges member countries to strengthen food security holistically

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

THE Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Mustapha Shehuri, Thursday, expressed optimism that achieving food security would make member States of Islamic Organisation for Food Security, IOFS, self-sufficient and independent.

Shehuri who was represented by the Director, Department of Agriculture, Engr Abdullahi Abubakar, stated this in his remarks at the closing and Award Ceremony of a two-day Islamic Organisation for Food Security ( IOFS), Regional Training Workshop on Strategic Planning and Policy Development in Food Security held in Abuja.

He said: “I believe a lot has been discussed. It is heartwarming also to know that a lot of experiences has been shared, a lot of information has been disseminated, all targeting food security in the region.

“It is of interest to all of us to have countries that have food security. It is by so doing that we would become independent.

“I really cherish all the contributions from all participants and it is also heartwarming to realize that we have a milestone of achievement that we can fall back on.”

He further stated that, “Recommendations have been given, comments have been made, all with the faith to make this training workshop better or the subsequent one that would follow.

And he added, “I really appreciated comments made by sister-countries and the Secretariat should take full note of this comments that were made because we want to have the next one better than this one.”

The Minister also appreciated the IOFS for choosing Nigeria to host the crucial two-day workshop, and thanked member countries that participated in the workshop, and promised to utilize recommendations to boost Nigeria’s food security.

Meanwhile, the Director General, IOFS, Yerlan Baidaulet, charged member countries on strengthening food security holistically.

“It is our first event in Abuja and we consider it successful because we see all of you here and you accepted our invitation, presentation and shared information and knowledge with us.

“We as the Secretariat on the summit for food security is very pleased to work with you and continue this brotherhood to continue.

“For two days we formalised best practices on food security development domain.

“I am confident that you have had productive exchange of views giving the unique nature of this workshop which has brought key stakeholders within the development of better food systems in our member countries.

“All presentations have been very interesting and reviewed various aspects of how we can meet the food systems more sustainable.

“Even reiterated the topic of governance, strategy, policy development among stakeholders of our countries as a primary importance as food security.

“The ongoing global political, financial and continued pandemic crisis along with Climate Change as challenges the international community is facing today are having adverse impact for the progress on ensuring food security across member countries and achieving Sustainable Development Goals.

“The governance on food security showed it is crucial to fight the crime to optimal level of engagement between the government and other stakeholders for ensuring all security pillars availability, access, utilization and stability.

“We should also note that these processes include by number of factors posed at different levels.

“Those factors include social, political, agricultural and ecological, and macro and micro levels such as distribution of food through supply chain, food trade and food prices, social protection, humanitarian programmes, employment, minimum wages, use of natural resources, population growth, and others.

“Therefore, the government should go beyond issues on agricultural development through the availability of food but cover all growth sectoral issues of food systems.

“In general, the region of OIC is very diverse in terms of GDP level, Government’s natural resources in tea of climate change, human capacity, agricultural potentials, and other conditions.

“Therefore, there is no one side face all solution. Instead solution should be geared towards the special needs perculiar circumstances of each country.”

He also commended the Federal Government of Nigeria for hosting the workshop and support from the Islamic Development Bank for a successful workshop.