By Ikechukwu Odu

The Nigeria Institute of Soil Science, NISS, yesterday, relaunched NISSAGRO mobile application to improve food security and soil productivity in Nigeria.

The agro application which was first introduced in July 2022, was relaunched to include 15 new updates

Prof Victor Chude, the Registrar of NISS disclosed this in Nsukka on Thursday during a one-day training workshop on the use of the NISS Agro Mobile Application update for farmers, Extension Agents, agro dealers, and other stakeholders in the agricultural sector from South East.

He said that the Institute was determined in its mandate of regulating the profession of soil science in Nigeria as well as providing a scientific basis for enhancing and sustaining the productivity of soil resources with minimal environmental degradation.

“As part of our mandate in providing a scientific basis for enhancing and sustaining productivity of soil resources geared towards achieving food security in the country with minimal environmental degradation NISS has now updated its NISSAGRO Mobile Application to NISSAGROAPP UPDATE (version 2.0) and equipped it with new features.

“The update of the App became necessary due to the needs and feedback from users after it was first launched in 2021 to upgrade it and add more features to enhance better and quality service delivery to the target audience.

“NISS’s primary purpose of the App is to promote Registered Soil Scientists’ service and engage farmers, extension workers, researchers, Agro-dealers, and other stakeholders on good agricultural practices, fertilizer recommendations, and technology needed for improving soil and food production in each locality in Nigeria,” he said.

The Registrar who was represented by Mr. Ojimire Osasa, Agric Officer, NISS Abuja, urged the participants to take the training workshop seriously and share all they learned with their members who could not make it to the workshop.

In his opening address during train-the-trainers workshop, the South East Zonal Coordinator of the Institute, Prof. Charles Asadu, said the application was launched to regulate the profession of Soil Science in Nigeria and to promote sustainable agricultural systems which would not degrade the soil.

Prof. Asadu, further explained that the relaunched agro application would promote the services of registered Soil Scientists in Nigeria.

Prof. Asadu said “I wish to happily welcome all of you again to Nsukka and to this workshop on Training of Farmers and Extension Agents from Southeast on NISSAGRO Mobile Application update. You all were here on July 7, 2022 during the first training and raised some issues and suggestions on improving the first version of NISSAGRO Mobile Application.

“That training followed the one that held virtually. NISS has incorporated your inputs during the last training and produced the second version which we will be trained on today.

“Recall that according to professor Victor Chude, the NISS Registrar, “The primary purpose of the app is to promote Registered Soil Scientists’ services and engage farmers, extension workers, researchers, Agro-dealers and other stakeholders on good agricultural practices, fertilizer recommendation and technology needed for improving soil and food production in each locality in Nigeria.”

“This second version has more information which we all shall learn today. My understanding remains that any person who is interested in the data needed to improve our soils for increased and sustainable agricultural production will benefit from this Mobile App.

“The development of this App by the Nigeria Institute of Soil Science (NISS) is in accord with the mandate of the Institute in regulating the profession of Soil Science in Nigeria, the ultimate purpose of which is to promote sustainable agricultural production systems that will not degrade the soil while ensuring high and sustainable food production to stem food insecurity staring at the faces of Nigerians today,” he said.

In an interview with one of the participants, Mrs. Obasi Chinyere from Abia state, she commended NISS for organizing the training workshop for farmers and extension agents in South East, describing the updated mobile application as a welcome development.

“This updated mobile application is a welcome development for farmers and extension agents as we can now access information directly from our mobile phones using the app.

“We thank NISS for organizing and sponsoring the workshop, we are going back to our various bases to train others who could not make it here today,” she said.