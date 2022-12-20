…organizes 1-day capacity building for 80 participants

…as Nigeria provides 60% of W/Africa’s seed demand

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – THE Director General, National Agricultural Seed Council, NASC, Dr Philip Ojo,Tuesday, disclosed registering 449 seed companies to boost food production in Nigeria.

Ojo made this known in his opening remarks at a ‘One-day Training of Seed Producers and Dealers n High Quality Seed Production and Handling’ held in Abuja.

He also said it became imperative for NASC to organise the training in collaboration with Surez Global Resource Nigeria Limited.

Meanwhile, he said the seed industry in Nigeria is like a virgin land, which more players are expected to come in and invest, because “there is big business in seed business.”

According to him, 60 per cent of seed in West Africa comes from Nigeria, and it behooves on Nigeria to maintain this leadership as other African countries even come over to Nigeria to understudy how seed is produced and the technology used.

He also added that Nigeria’s current seed demand stands at 550,000 metric tonnes, but it is only half of this demand is met, hence the call for more seed producing companies to come in and bridge the gap.

He said: “The Nigerian seed industry has witnessed a tremendous growth in recent times with increased investment from the private sector in seed business with increasing number of new entrants into the seed space.

“Presently there are up to 449 registered seed companies of different categories: large scale, medium scale, small scale, producer/seller and seed dealers as against 314 in 2021. More applications are still being processed for accreditation.

“Among the seed companies are new entrants who have not acquired the technical skills for quality seed production and post-harvest handling of seeds to maintain the viability and integrity of the seeds through the value chain.

“Even the companies that have been in existence for a while have at one point in time or another engaged new employees that do not have the requisite skills for quality seed production, processing, packaging, storage, and handling.”

However, he stressed that, “Production of high quality seed is a specialized activity that require high technical skills and this cannot be acquired without training to impart the requisite knowledge and techniques in seed production which of course include all the production activities that take place on the field, as well as handling the seed during harvesting, processing, storage and distribution.

“As you may be aware that NASC has the mandate for training stakeholders in the Nigerian seed industry to impart the requisite knowledge and skills for quality seed production and delivery and to also ensure proper handling and management of the seeds at every stage to minimizes damages and loss of viability.

“It therefore becomes imperative that the capacities of these major stakeholders (seed producers and dealers) responsible for provision of quality seeds to our esteemed farmers be built on the fundamentals of quality seed production and post-harvest handling from time to time to enhance their skills in modern quality seed production technologies and management.

“It is for this course that we have gathered you here to be trained on the rudiments of quality seed production, processing, storage and handling; and enlighten you on the existing seed rules and regulations as enshrined in the new National Agricultural Seeds Council Act No 21 of 2019 to enable you operate within the confines of the law while producing and marketing seeds for your respective seed companies.”

Also speaking was Director, Seed Coordination and Management Services, Ebiarede Zidafamor, NASC, “We are training the new entrants, those who have not acquired the requisite knowledge or skill to produce seed.”

Zidafamor also explained that the training will help seed companies play according to the rules as far as professionalism is concerned in order to give farmers quality seeds, because without quality seeds food security cannot be achieved.