Harps on improved drainage maintenance

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government over the weekend has rewarded operatives of the Emergency Flood Abatement Gang, EFAG, for excellent performance in ensuring flood-free Lagos, with the urge to be more committed in the discharge of their duties.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello, made the remark at the end of the Year 2022/Award of Excellence event, held at Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

Bello said that government would continue to provide the necessary logistics and moral support they require for better service delivery.

He said the EFAG team which was created in 2004 has been doing a good job in cleaning up secondary drains and manholes in the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas, LCDAs across the state all year round, thereby, ensuring a minimal level of flooding during the 2022 heavy rainy season.

While expressing commendation of the state government for good performance in 2022, Bello announced that the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, also approved a 100 per cent 13th-month salary for the EFAG team this December.

He added that a free health insurance policy has been put in place considering the risk they are exposed to in the course of their duties.

Bello noted that Lagos did not experience serious flooding in the year 2022 compared to other states in the country which was as a result of the various measures put in place by the government and the continuous cleaning of the drains by EFAG.

According to him, “I would like to reiterate that you are part of the Government’s structure and as you continue to work harder, more packages would always be put in place.

“Always bear in mind that hard work brings better welfare packages. I want you to know that to whom much is given much is expected.”

He stressed that the present administration led by Governor Sanwo-Olu is committed to ensuring a sustainable cleaner, healthier and safer environment for its people.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser on Drainage and Water Resources, Engr. Joe Igbokwe, said the EFAG team members remained the pride of the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources.

He said the Ministry would continue to give the necessary support needed, for them to keep up with the tempo at which they worked this year so that a flood-free Lagos will be achieved in 2023.

“I want to assure all members of the EFAG team that government will continue to take good care of you while you take care of the job for sustainability,” he said.

Permanent Secretary, Office of Drainage Services and Water Resources, Engr. Lekan Shodeinde, while speaking at the event which also had his counterpart in Environmental Services in attendance, Gaji Omobolaji Tajudeen, said the EFAG team cleaned over 624 kilometres of Drainages in 2022.

He explained that the responsibility of EFAG is to clean drainages in all Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas all through the year for easy passage of rainstorm water.

Shodeinde said the team played a pivotal role in the state which made them to be the heartbeat of the Environment Ministry, adding that GovernorSanwo-Olu has therefore placed them on a good Accident Insurance Policy.

He added that the Accident Insurance Policy covers all unforeseen hazards such as injuries, physical disability or death amongst others that may occur during the course of their duties.

He disclosed that members of EFAG and three of their family members are registered under the Lagos State Health Scheme (LSHS) and the operatives also receive hazard allowance.

Commendation awards and cash gifts were thereafter distributed to outstanding officers of EFAG team and some of their coordinators.