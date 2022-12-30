By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

AS fear of food scarcity grips Nigerians in 2023, an agribusiness expert and Chief Executive Officer, CEO, EA Daniels Farm, Sapele, Delta State, Engr Daniel Ijeh, has urged the Federal Government on strategies that would boost food security across the country.

Ijeh speaking with Vanguard said the attention of State and Local Governments is also needed to ensure residents do not face food shortage by being proactive instead of waiting for the Federal Government.

He said it is only strong synergy between Federal, State and Local Governments along with farmers and development partners that would guarantee food availability in 2023 if not over 200 million Nigerians would be plunged into serious food crisis.

He further stated that appropriate technologies should be adopted to boost food production on the short-term; adequate funding should be provided; and system-wise initiative in food distribution.

He said: “Technology application such as use of drip irrigation system, fertiliser application, farming practices and mechanisation should be for the purpose of increasing our yield per hectare.

“Presently, there is no funding for farm projects.

“I am not saying that government should start funding agricultural projects.

“I am advocating that the government should create a mechanism through which commercial banks can fund farm projects without making the process more difficult than the farming itself.

“Data driven approach that sees the whole food value chain as one is highly needed.

“Processes in the value chain should act as a team protecting one another’s interest”, he added.

However, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammad Abubakar, has assured Nigerians that there will be no food shortage in 2023.