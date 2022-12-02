Top fitness trainer and model, Sandra Okeke, says fitness is one of the most neglected industries in Nigeria because people have refused to follow the right instructions and real, true fitness is always overlooked in order to satisfy the desire of “fast results” and quick fixes.



She noted that some people refuse to eat well and exercise consistently and still claim fitness when they are not.

“People are ready to sell you a bunch of crap as the “reason” why they’re fit. And so many people believe it.”

“This is why waist trainers, slim pills and slim teas and other fitness gimmicks get more attention than actual, real fitness because people do not want to admit they are lazy and do not want to change their bad habits.

“They want to achieve quick results without putting in any hard work. Without building a solid foundation. Without building discipline. Everyone is looking for magic. There is no magic.

“The funny thing is, people know what to do to get fit. They know they have to eat right and exercise regularly but it’s easier for them to keep chasing ‘secrets’ and say it doesn’t work than for them to actually do the stuff that really works- eating well and exercising consistently.”

Simple, No pills, no fat diets, no concoctions disguised as tea. It’s a lot of discipline & hard work. It’s a lot of grunting through sets and reps. Hard work. Work that a lot of people are just not patient or willing to commit to for a month let alone a lifetime.”

Sandra pointed out some of the most popular “lies” in the fitness industry and debunked some familiar myths:

Waist trainers

She said Waist trainer do not burn belly fat. “Regardless of how many of your favorite celebs advertise them, waist trainers will not help you burn belly fat.

In fact, waist trainers are not fitness products. To achieve a small waist, or lose belly fat you can only do that through a good diet and an active lifestyle will. Wearing a waist trainer to work out doesn’t hasten the process either. Waist trainers harm your health by constricting breath, causing pain, and can weaken your abs!

Eating Rice or carbs doesn’t make you fat.

The model said “the biggest misconception is that carbs make you fat”, insisting that Carbs don’t make people fat.

“No one single food item can instantaneously make you fat. Gaining weight is the direct result of eating too many calories, not by eating carbs.”

Weight lifting

She said weight lifting isn’t just for men but for women.

“We have heard often times if you’re a woman and you lift weights you will turn to a man. That’s not true. Women don’t have enough testosterone to look or become masculine just from weightlifting.

On Butt enhancements and pills, don’t work!

On the above assertion, Okake said “there is no cream, ointment or pill that can make the butt bigger. Our glutes are made of several muscle tissues and no “enhancement product” can alter the glute tissues, fat or skin. So save your money for what truly works-

Exercising to strengthen the gluteus muscle is the only natural method to increase the size of the glutes!”

Eating late at Night

According to the fitness model, eating late at night will not make one fat:

“This is 50/50. Our bodies do not tell time. It doesn’t tell the difference between a meal at 9am or 9pm. What makes you fat is over eating. Over consuming your daily calories. If what you’re eating late at night is unhealthy this can contribute to weight gain, but again, this depends on your calorie intake for that day.

Ab exercises does not burn stomach fat :

For her, “Ab workouts do not burn belly fat so if you’ve been doing 100 sit ups to lose belly fat, please stop. Firstly, you can’t spot reduce fat.

“Ab workouts are mainly for defining already visible abs. The best way to lose fat is to deal with your diet. You must be eating healthy and in a calorie deficit coupled with a good workout routine which includes full body workouts and cardio.”

Sandra ends by saying, “The only natural, proven method for fat loss is a healthy, sustainable diet, and regular exercise (cardio & lifting). Any and everything else is unnecessary.”

