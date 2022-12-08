By Babajide Komolafe

First Bank has partnered with JA Africa on ‘Company of the Year’ (COY) Competition, Africa’s largest high school entrepreneurship competition scheduled to take place this week under the theme, “Fuelling Change Makers.”

The JA Africa Company of the Year (COY) competition which returns for the 12th year in a row and the first in-person meeting post-COVID, after two successful virtual competitions is JA Africa’s annual celebration of winning teams from the JA Company Program, a program which equips senior secondary school level students with the entrepreneurial skill set and mindset to solve problems in their communities by launching a business venture and unleashing their entrepreneurial spirit.

“Given the increasingly complex set of global challenges facing young people around the world from unemployment to climate change and food shortage, we focus on equipping our students to be solution providers who bring about positive change within their communities while developing businesses that generate wealth,” said Simi Nwogugu, JA Africa’s CEO.

Also speaking on the forthcoming Africa Company of The Year Competition, Folake Ani-Mumuney, Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, FirstBank said; “the 2022 Junior Achievement Company of The Year competition remains another viable opportunity to promote the entrepreneurship skills, spirit and talent innate in school children, across Africa”.