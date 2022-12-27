By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

WITH bid to subdue current economic challenges, two firms, Amzik Integrated Nigeria Limited and Real Yem Opa Consulting Limited have trained 77 Niger Delta youth and women in agribusiness.

The training is under the auspices of Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs to empower and establish agribusiness entrepreneurs in the Niger Delta region through capacity building.

The two firms that conducted the skill acquisition training had resource persons who trained the beneficiaries with in-depth teaching on practicals and theoretic aspects of different agric value chains.

The 10-day intensive capacity-building focuses on the skill acquisition on fishery and other business areas.

The participants were exposed to various techniques of the fishery, partnership and cooperative options in fishery, farm security, value chain in fishery, fish farming, crustacean, and aquatic plants, basic record keeping in fishery businesses, sources of funds and their management, among others.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Engr. Olufunsho Adebiyi, while declaring the training open, pointed that purpose of the training is basically to equip and empower youth and women on becoming financially independent and productive that would boost the rural economy and also reduce all forms of criminality on the region.

Adebiyi also explained that the training serves as key component of the Ministry and aimed at employment generation and giving a sense of belonging to the teeming youth population that wallows in unemployment and social vices.

He also added that after the training the youth and women will become employers of labour and contribute positively to socio-economic development and contributing immensely to the Gross Domestic Product, GDP, of the economy.

However, he (Adebiyi) charged them to maximize the knowledge, skill and empowerment packages from the Ministry for their advantage with all competence demonstrated in their various agribusiness value chains including fisheries and aquaculture.

In a closing remarks, the representative of Real Yem Consulting, Dr Yemi Odebunmi Oluwasegun, commended the Ministry on the transparent, rigorous and competitive procurement process, which his firm emerged.

He assured that the modules for the 10-capacity building have been professionally designed to impart the necessary skills that would add value to the beneficiaries and make them viable in their business.

While the Managing Consultant of Amzik Integrated Limited, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Zik-Rullahi, urged the participants to apply utilize skills and knowledge gained.

Meanwhile, Zik-Rullahi said knowledge acquired should be cascaded to other youth to benefit as they are yet to be captured by the Ministry for such training and empowerment.