Federal Fire Service, Military Fire Services Combine, put off inferno

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

A minor fire incident occurred at the second floor of the Defence Headquarters, Garki Abuja on Monday afternoon 12 December 2022.

Director, Defence Information, Major General Jimmy Akpor confirmed the incident but noted that “The cause of the fire outbreak is unknown at this moment”.

He however said the “incident has been brought under control with the combined effort of the military and Federal Fire Service personnel and resources.

“All personnel and civilian staff were also evacuated without injury or loss of life.

“Accordingly, normalcy has returned.

Investigation to determine the cause of the fire incident has commenced immediately.

“We thank the Federal Fire Service and the entire public for the continued support and goodwill to the Armed Forces of Nigeria.”