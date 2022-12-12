By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA —Wooden doors, planks and various types of machines worth millions of naira were, weekend, ravaged by fire at the timber market popularly called Ogbo Osisi market, one of the 27 unions under the Bridgehead Markets Amalgamated Traders Association, BMTA.

The incident, which started at about 8 p.m on Saturday in one of the large shops might have been ignited by fire from the smoothing machines used for finished wood products like doors and chairs.

However, Ezekwike noted that a functional water borehole located inside the timber market assisted the traders to control the inferno before the arrival of fire service men from Anambra State Fire Service who struggled to put it off.

He commiserated with the victims and called on the state government to assist them in getting back to business soonest.

The state Chief Fire Officer, Martin Agbili, who confirmed the incident to newsmen on phone, said he dispatched his men as soon as he got a distress call from members of the public.