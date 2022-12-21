Through the keenly contested elections that took place digitally on Nov 30, 2022, the members of FintechNGR have elected the third set of Governing Council (GovCo) Members of the Association from diverse sectors to spearhead the affairs of the Association for the next two years.

The elections, overseen by the Board of Trustees (BOT) Election Committee made up of reputable professionals such as Patrick Akinwuntan, Former MD/CEO, Ecobank, Bunmi Lawson, MD/CEO, Edfin MFB and Dr John Obaro, Founder/CEO SystemSpecs ran through a nomination, collation, screening and voting process in a robust and transparent manner leveraging digital technology for all the processes.

The twenty-one (21) new members of the GovCo were sworn-in by the BOT of the Association on December 13, 2022. At the inauguration of the new GovCo, Dr Segun Aina, Chairman of the BOT admonished the new GovCo members to build on success of past GovCos to position Nigeria as the Fintech destination for innovation and investment in Africa.

In addition, the Board further advised the new GovCo to step-up initiatives at solving the challenges of scarcity of technical and digital talents, deepen engagements with the regulators and widen the membership net, rallying every stakeholders to amplify the one-voice drive of the Association while continuing to provide leadership for the take-off of more national Fintech associations in Africa

The new GovCo brings onboard several decades of combined experience in payment, lending, banking, legal, investment, education, insurance, consulting, IT/Digital and banking. It comprises of four principal officers and seventeen members. The gender balance is 52:48 comprising of eleven gentlemen and ten ladies.

The re-elected President, Ade Bajomo speaking on behalf of GovCo, reiterated the core objectives of the Association to Accelerate, Connect and Advocate for FinTechs and that GovCo will strategically leverage on and sustain the existing successes, create new initiatives and enrich the relationships with diverse stakeholders including the regulators to grow the ecosystem.

Some of the key elected officers include, President Ade Bajomo, former Group Executive for Technology and Operations, Access Bank Plc; Vice President Stanley Jacob Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Financial Services Limited; General Secretary, Tolulope Omoleye-Osindero, Head, Legal & Compliance, Branch International; Treasurer Wale Adewumi MD/CEO, Lead Capital and 17 other members.



With the class of professionals, vast experiences and wide networks of the new GovCo members, the Association is set to maximize the impact of the FinTech ecosystem in 2023 and beyond.