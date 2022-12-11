By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

AS the Nigeria entertainment industry grows and expand in the continent, two firms, AIP Global integrated company Nig Ltd and Artlife Media Productions, weekend, partnered to produce and market contents to mega TV platforms across the world.

This was disclosed by the Executive producer and CEO of AIP GLOBAL, Praise Okaluma, and Producer and Director, Artlife Media, Magnus Oku, made disclosure when both revealed that AIP Global integrated company Nig Ltd is the major funding partner with about 65 per cent to 70 per cent sharing ratio which makes her company a major beneficiary of the contents proceeds as a major funding partner for the production.

AIP Global integrated company Nig Ltd is exploring investment in the TV and film industry via her partnership with Artlife Media Productions to produce and market contents to mega TV platforms across the world.

The firm will be investing in couple of film projects with stories targeted about bringing a social consciousness and social change to the African society and the world at large.

Meanwhile, the said project is fixed to begin December 2022 with Magnus Oku of Artlife Media as producer and director who shall also work with top wigs in the industry for the making of what is seen to be one of the finest to emerge from Africa.

To artist in the projects includes: Tina MBA, Nancy isime, Jude Chukwuemeka, Broda shaggy, Jide KOSOKO, Ken Erics, Edie Waxton, and many more.

The projects lined up for the partnership are as follows: IMADE , MUMS FATE, ESOUSIA, STATESMAN, THE REVENGE, and more.