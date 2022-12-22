…Tasks navy to eliminate crude oil theft in 2023

…As Naval Chief warns officer against colluding with oil thieves

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor has given the Nigerian Navy pass mark in the fight against maritime criminality in the nation’s maritime domain particularly in the area of tackling sea piracy, expressing joy that in the year 2022 piracy was totally eliminated.

Speaking at the decoration of 28 newly promoted Rear Admirals of the Navy, General Irabor also tasked the Navy to ensure that the cankerworm of crude oil theft which was impacting the nation’s revenue negatively was defeated.

“In the year 2023, we want to see the complete elimination of crude oil theft just as the Navy has eliminated the challenges of piracy in our waters. This is in the light of the importance the Nation places on revenue generated from oil”.

Addressing the senior officers, the CDS said, “You should count yourself lucky to earn this higher rank but you deserve it because of your hard work but more hard work is coming.

“You are aware of the complex security challenges confronting the nation. The armed forces remains the institution is looking up to reverse the unpalatable security situation in the country. Thank God we have been able to meet up with our mandate of containing the challenges”.

On his part, the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo assured that the Navy will continue to strive to counter enemies of the nation’s economic resources particularly crude oil theft and related crimes.

He warned officers and ratings conniving with pipeline vandals and oil thieves to desist from the act as the Navy under his leadership has zero tolerance for corruption and collusion with criminal elements.

His words, “As expected in every performance-oriented organization, quality leadership in the Armed Forces is essential for the optimal realization of its objectives. Notably, in the profession of arms, the optimal employment of men and materiel has direct impact on operations outcomes at theatres of operations and national security. Hence, despite the huge number of annual enlistments into the military, only the most dedicated and loyal rise to the very apex of the profession.

The Year 2022 has witnessed significant disruption in all facet of our national lives with the Armed Forces now more than ever required to play more significant roles to ensure security and prosperity of our dear nation. Consequently, the Nigerian Navy and the nation require you to be more dedicated and display unalloyed loyalty to the President, C-in-C in order to address the security challenges confronting our dear nation.

“Your ingenuity, resourcefulness and integrity will be required as very senior officers to reposition the Service in order to discharge its constitutional mandate for the security and economic prosperity of our great nation.

“The Navy in collaboration with other security agencies have continuously strived to protect the economic mainstay of the country through various operations to counter illegal oil bunkering and crude oil theft. While there are significant achievements, which must be sustained, there are pockets of personnel still colluding with criminals to sabotage these efforts.

“Let me therefore, warn that any act of collusion with criminals or sabotage of measures emplaced to checkmate illegalities will be met with stiff sanctions in accordance with the law.

“Note that as leaders of the Service, you are expected to be above board and ensure that your subordinates equally buy into the zero-tolerance stance of the Nigerian Navy against all forms of illegalities and criminalities at sea and ashore.

While acknowledging the enormous support availed the Service by Federal Government, Vice Admiral Gambo said, “Such encouragement has bolstered gains in critical areas like fleet renewal, infrastructural and manpower developments, which have impacted positively on operations and the nation’s strategic posture at sea.

“I therefore avail myself this opportunity to reaffirm the loyalty of the entire officers, ratings and staff of the Nigerian Navy to Mr President, C-in-C, President Muhammadu Buhari for his unrelenting support, which has enabled the Nigerian Navy to deliver a safe, secure and stable maritime environment for the prosperity of Nigeria”.

To the new Rear Admirals he said, ” While it takes hard work to reach such a glorious height, it takes even harder work to remain there. The armed forces and the Nigerian Navy in particular requires you to be more dedicated to addressing the security challenges facing our country”.

The officers shipped with their stripes include Rear Admiral Clement Atebi, Rear Admiral Kasimu Bushi, Rear Admiral Fatai Sanusi, Rear Admiral GS Abubakar, Rear Admiral Abraham Zipele, Rear Admiral James Okosun, Rear Admiral Abiodun Bankole, Rear Admiral Oluwole Fadeyi, Rear Admiral Federick Damtong and Rear Admiral Julius Nwagu.