By Dennis Agbo

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has trained 230 youths in the five states of the south east in three skills trades of Aluminum fabrication, Auto mechanics and Vulcanizing.

They were collectively trained at the Federal Cooperative College Oji River, Enugu state, where they received six weeks intensive training in their respective trades, conducted under the N-Skill programme in the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) of the federal ministry that also issued them with certificates and stater packs to commence their own businesses.

Handing over the starter packs to the beneficiaries, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who was represented by the Enugu state NSIP focal person, Dr. Innocent Ogbonna said that he was happy the training took place in the state, noting that the skills the beneficiaries received were important to lift them and others from poverty.

Governor Ugwuanyi urged them to make judicious use of the starter packs, ensure that they begin their trades immediately and give themselves targets that will make them become successful auto mechanics, Vulcanizers and Aluminium fabricators with one year.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq said that the programme was a way of addressing unemployment in the country, adding that the NSIP programme was designed to cause positive change in the lives of the poorest and the most vulnerable in the country.

Farouq noted that N-Skill programme was based on certification system and accreditation of training provided through the informal apprenticeship system using community skills development centers and designed in line with the National Skills Qualification Framework and the National Occupational Standards.

Represented by the Ministry’s Director of Planning, Research and Statistics, Mr. Peter Nwakpa, the Humanitarian Minister disclosed that the ministry is currently on boarding 23,991 N-Skill beneficiaries for the training on eleven trades such as auto mechanic, leather works and shoemaking, smart devices, welding and fabrication, Aluminum Assembly and Fabrication, Carpentry, plumbing & Piping, Electrical Installations, Agency Banking, Tailoring & Embroidery, Baking & Cosmetology, Fish Farming and Jewelry-making & Wire works.

She urged the beneficiaries to take the opportunity very seriously to make positive change in their lives by engaging in income-generating and productive activities.

The Training Manager, Mr. Chukwujekwu Agbata said that they gave the beneficiaries all the skills training they needed to succeed in life within the 40 days training, adding that the aim was for the country to move from consumption to production.