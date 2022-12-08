By Vera Anyagafu

The Federal Government has reinstated its commitment towards the establishment of functional entrepreneurial ecosystem to supports innovation, business growth in the country.

This is coming even as the Minster of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, thanked the European Union for its contribution and support in other critical areas of development in Nigeria.

The minister made this known during a high level launch in Nigeria of the team Europe Initiative

Investing in Young Businesses in Africa.

The launch, which took place in Lagos, featured a conversation on Supporting Young Entrepreneurs: Nigeria and Team Europe Working For The Future.

According to the organisers, Women Entrepreneurship for Africa (WE4A), “The programme strengthens African women entrepreneurs’ business skills; improves their access to formal financial services and markets, and helps to narrow the gender gaps that exist in labour markets.

“One example of such a programme in Nigeria is a new €15 million agenda to improve the digital innovation ecosystem in Nigeria. While the EU and Germany are financing it, it will be implemented by GIZ, the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit GmbH.

“This project also supports policy-makers and institutions such as the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) in promoting digital transformation and strengthening business support organisations by enabling more women and young people to develop their digital and entrepreneurial skills.”

Meanwhile, the minister on his presentation noted that, the European Union-Nigeria Partnership has been a productive one and EU’s Youth focus is both energetic and productive.

He said: “This launch couldn’t have come at a better time as the youth sector continues to amplify the voices of over 33 million youth entrepreneurs in Nigeria who no longer need empowerment but are in need of investment.

“According to The Fate Institute’s report on, “State of Entrepreneurship in Nigeria 2021,” 43 and 67 percentages of entrepreneurs in the country are women and youth whose age brackets fall within 18 and 35 years respectively.

“The report examined three thematic areas: the entrepreneurial index in Nigeria, women and youth-led businesses and thirdly the impact of technology on businesses. It revealed that the state of entrepreneurship development in Nigeria continues to wax stronger, but access to finance, inadequate infrastructure and insecurity are major obstacles to the desired entrepreneurial growth.

“Measuring the state of entrepreneurship in Nigeria around five pillars of business performance; perception, opportunities, digital adoption, skill acquisition and enabling environment shines a major spotlight on the potentials that are yet to be harnessed.

“Most businesses in Nigeria are less than 10 years old and 49 per cent of them are also led by young people. following the impact of COVID-19 on Nigeria’s entrepreneurial community, We as a government, have understood that working with the private and civil sectors, we need to establish a well-functioning entrepreneurial ecosystem that supports innovation and business growth.

“In Nigeria, SMEs contribute 48 percent of national GDP, account for 96 percent of businesses and 84 percent of employment. Its no longer business as usual.

“When compared to becoming a doctor, engineer, or tailor, this is the most commonly reported dream job. It is also the most common among various subgroups of youth, such as by gender or consumption quintile.

“We as a ministry have invested time, energy and resources into ensuring we create an enabling environment for these youth owned businesses to flourish and this is what gave birth to components of our DEEL initiative such as training into enterprise and the Nigerian Youth Investment fund, NYIF.

“The N25 billion per year NYIF is aimed at providing support for existing and aspiring youth entrepreneurs. It is a departure from merely providing empowerment to investing directly in the innovative ideas, youth led businesses and skills of our youth. It is now urgent more than ever before the demand of our youth to embrace entrepreneurship as a path to employment, wealth creation and contribution to GDP.

“The Nigeria Youth investment fund is a ring fenced fund that sees youth entrepreneurs receive a loan of between 250 thousand a three million naira to invest in their businesses.

“Training to enterprise by the Federal Ministry of youth and sports ensures that every young person trained by the ministry is not only given skills but is also equipped with a starter pack that enables the conversion of skills in to a financially viable business.”