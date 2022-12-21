.

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, NNEWI

THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, yesterday accused the Federal government of Nigeria of planning to rig the presidential elections in the Southeast against Mr Peter Obi and blame it on IPoB and ESN.

It, therefore, urges Nigerians to ignore all the allegedly concocted lies associating IPoB with the burning of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC facilities, owning a bomb factory, and destruction of electoral party paraphernalia in South East, saying they are all aimed at destroying its image.

IPoB also alleged that the Nigerian government and it’s security agencies are working with criminals to blackmail it because of its refusal to drop the Biafra restoration project.

The separatist movement in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, entitled “IPoB is innocent of all blackmail and refuses to be distracted” alleged that the criminals were groomed by the federal and its security agencies to ensure they demonize IPoB and ESN and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

IPoB’s statement read, “Following the numerous sponsored criminal activities of the enemies of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and IPoB restoration movement to smear our reputation, we the global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, under the leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, once again ask the public to ignore the concocted lies associating IPoB with the burning of INEC facilities, owning a bomb factory, and destructions of electoral party paraphernalia in Biafraland.

“It’s obvious that the Nigerian government and its compromised security agencies are working with the criminals to blackmail IPoB because we have refused to give up on the Biafra restoration project.

“They set INEC offices on fire and accuse IPoB and ESN. They assassinated politicians and medical practitioners to damage our hallowed name and say IPoB did it. We know that they want to rig the elections in the Southeast against Peter Obi and blame it on IPoB and ESN.

“They burnt markets and different properties of our people and tagged it on IPoB. They declared a 5-day ignored sit-at-home and killed our people and even killed a pregnant mother using IPoB and ESN identity. All these activities were sponsored by the Fulani terrorist government of Nigeria, and that is why there haven’t been any arrests or prosecution of the perpetrators. They targeted to blackmail IPoB locally and internationally.

Today, they are in disarray because we have known their plans, and we have exposed them. Their criminals were groomed to ensure they demonize IPoB and ESN and our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and the DOS members who established ESN for one reason which is to protect our people after a countless our communities were invaded and many people murdered without mercy by Fulani terrorists herdsmen.

Prior to ESN formation, the Nigerian government abandoned our people to be massacred by these imported Fulani terrorists. Thanks to ESN, who has been able to secure many parts of our bushes and forests that were hitherto occupied by Fulani terrorists.

“As they could not defeat IPoB with imported terrorists, they recruited internal criminals and cultists to infiltrate IPoB and ESN, yet the IPoB leadership decoded and exposed their agents. They thought that kidnapping Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and sponsoring internal enemies would weaken the struggle, but they forgot that the foundation of IPoB was built on solid rock, not on sand.

“Today, our people and the foreign intelligence community know the truth that IPoB is a nonviolent movement and also that ESN is volunteer vigilantes protecting our people from both sponsored internal enemies as well as imported ones.

“The Fulani-dominated government of Nigeria realized that it is not easy to destroy IPoB and ESN and so, have resorted to concocting all manner of blackmail. However, we thank all lovers of freedom across the world who have stood and supported us as we surmount these raging storms.

In the end, Biafra will come, and our people shall celebrate and build a robust nation that many responsible nations will count as allies. We maintain that IPoB has no interest in the selection process called Nigeria 2023 election.

“We are also not responsible for any attacks on their political rallies or destruction of political paraphernalia. These criminals and cultists recruited by the federal government of Nigeria and its compromised security agencies have caused a lot of harm to our people and our land. We promise that they will regret their actions in due time.

“As the Nigeria Republic 2023 election is fast approaching, anybody or group attacking political campaigns or destroying political materials in Biafraland should not be associated with IPoB. Those people should be treated as common criminals.

“We know that some media houses are working with the agent provocateur blackmailers to tag IPoB in the activities of these sponsored criminals, but we are not bordered and will never be distracted.

“Ndigbo as a whole must be prepared and know that IPoB will not be involved in the Nigeria electoral process in Biafraland. Our concern and demand his the unconditional release of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and a referendum date for our people to determine their fate in the contraption called Nigeria.

“IPoB has already released emergence numbers to be called to report any criminal using IPoB or ESN’s name to commit any crime in Biafraland.”