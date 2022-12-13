.

The Federal Government (FG) has intervened in 64 internal road projects in some of its institutions, the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, said.

Fashola stated this while inaugurating and handing over five newly constructed access roads of 1.27 kilometres to the management of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owo in Ondo State on Tuesday.

The minister, who was represented by Mr Olajide Hussein, the Acting Federal Controller of the Federal Ministry of Works in the state, said that the FG had handed over a total of 46 roads as at March, 2022.

He added that 18 roads were ready to be handed over while the government was currently attending to 19 roads in some institutions across the country.

Fashola said that President Muhammadu Buhari-led government had stepped up to lead the process of improving road networks across the country.

According to him, the gap in infrastructure need is steadily being bridged by a gradual process of repairs, renewal and construction on major highways and institutions.

The minister said that it could not be debated that the quality of work and services would be impacted by the quality of infrastructure and a conducive environment.

Fashola said that the projects created job opportunities especially during the construction and many defective roads have been restored to good condition in various institutions.

“People were employed in the process contributing to the job creation initiatives of the government, and it is hoped that the institution will ensure that this asset is used properly and not abused,’’ he said.

In his remarks, Mr Olajide Hussein, the Acting Federal Controller of the Federal Ministry of Works, asked institutions that may need interventions to write to the ministry, but subject to approval of the minister.

The Chief Medical Director of FMC, Owo, Dr Liasu Ahmed, appreciated the FG’s intervention, stressing “the projects were a real boost to effectiveness of medical services rendered in the centre.’’