The Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprise in the Niger Delta, LIFE-ND, Project has empowered a

new set of 300 beneficiaries across Delta State with various items in agri businesses.

The LIFE-ND Project is a Federal Government, the International Fund for Agricultural Development, IFAD funded and State assisted project with the development objective to enhance income, food security and job creation for rural youth and women through agri-enterprise development in a sustainable basis in the Niger Delta Region in Nigeria.

The Project in Delta State currently has 1,220 beneficiaries across the state in various enterprises with 620 so far successfully established while the outstanding 600 beneficiaries are at an advanced stage of their mentorship.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony held in Asaba, the State Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Dr Godfrey Enita, thanked the LIFE-ND Project management for successfully realizing their mandate as a pathway to ending youth and women unemployment and restiveness in the Niger Delta region.

He stressed the need for the project to to put in place, robust monitoring and supervision strategies “to ensure that these agricultural items are put to use for the purpose that they are being meant for and we will not condone any form of misuse or any change of ownership of the items. The items are strictly for generation of income that would enable you expand the scope of your enterprises.”

In his remarks, the State Project Coordinator, Mr. Ashoro Collins,

gave a detailed breakdown of the project design, beneficiaries and value-chain in the state, disclosing that the establishment of the second batch of 600 beneficiaries will be due by the third week of December.

He thanked Governor Ifeanyi Okowa approving the initial payment of the State counterpart funding which is a prerequisite for Delta State’s participation in the project and creating the enabling environment for the successful implementation of the Project in the State.

Items distributed were120 motorized knapsack sprayers, 10 power tillers and farm implements, 10 defeathering machines, deep freezers and generators, 5 Bazuki Farm Tricycles, 100 gallons of 25-liter capacity, 6 wooden boats with outboard engines, bowls, trays and bags for marketing of garri and fish, weighing scales, 120 plastic fish tanks, 3 palm kernel cracking machines, 1,030 pieces of egg crates amongst other items.

The state Procurement Officer of the project, Mr. Ossai Tony, assured the outstanding beneficiaries of the project’s determination to establish all remaining 600 Incubatees before the end of the year as more inputs and implements will be received and distributed before the end of the year as initially planned.

RELATED NEWS