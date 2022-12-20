…charges participants on solutions to current food security challenges

…as IOFS trains over 70 govt officials from 13 Member States

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

FEDERAL Government, Wednesday, hailed the Islamic Organisation for Food Security, IOFS, over expertise and technical support to member States on food security.

The commendation was made by the Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Hon Mustapha Shehuri, in an opening address at the IOFS two-day ‘Regional Training on Strategic Planning and Policy Development in Food Security’ which started today (Wednesday) December 21 to end Thursday December 22, 2022 in Abuja.

According to Shehuri who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Ernest Umakhihe, Nigeria is hosting the workshop for the first time as part of collaboration with IOFS on the implementation of the 4thv IOFS General Assembly and the African Union, AU, to mark 2022 IOFS ‘Year of Africa’, and added that it is part of the strategy to raise global awareness on the State of Food Security and Agricultural development in the world, particularly among Member States of IOC.

The Islamic Organisation for Food Security is a specialized institution of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, an Inter-Governmental Organisation that was established in 1964 and Nigeria became a member in 1986 as well as member of Agriculture Working Group in 2017.

He said: “Nigeria has largely demonstrated firm belief in the principles and objectives that established the Organisation through the implementation of several initiatives in line with the IOFS Action Plan as conceived during the 40th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Conakry, Republic of Guinea in 2013.

“I am happy that the IOFS has not deviated from the core principle to provide expertise and technical know-how to Member States on aspects of sustainable agriculture and Rural Development in addressing current issues threatening food security in the world, particularly in the Africa region.”

However, the Minister said Nigeria is “open to direct investments in this sector to leverage on the gains that we have witnessed so far.”

Meanwhile, he charged participants on proffering solutions to current food security challenges after the workshop.

Earlier, officer in Charge of the Regional Hub of Abuja- IsDB Nigeria, Mamadou Alpha Bah, disclosed that over 80 participants from 13 Member States of IOFS are participating at the two-day workshop.

“As such, the IOFS has been pleased to conduct its series of training workshops in 2022 in physical format on Food Security Governance with the kick-off training for OIC member states in Asia and Middle East in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority on 24-25 May 2022 in Abu Dhabi, UAE and the second the event in cooperation with COMCEC and IsDB for Member States in North and East Africa.

“Today’s important event bring together more than 70 government officials from 13 member states.

“Today’s event is being organized under the IOFS “Year of Africa” with the key objective to build the capacity of government officials on basics and practices on strategy development, legislation improvement, creation of government inter-sectoral mechanisms (high-level council/commission) on food security.

“It is to note that upon successful implementation of “Year of Africa”, the IOFS will strengthen the support to programming activities in Africa under the “Africa Food Security Initiative (AFSI)”.

“I would like stress on the importance of institutionalizing the Inter-Regional bridge of South-South Cooperation for constant cooperation and transfer of experience”, Bah said.

According to Bah, the importance of the workshop underscores the fact that in the last several years many developing countries have been facing the extreme food shortages along with challenges of hunger and malnutrition.

This year, due to recent global political conflicts, the situation has been worsened, and even self-sufficient states are becoming vulnerable to disruptions in food supply chains.

“We see that Food Systems worldwide are not capable of addressing the problems of access to food and adequate nutrition: for now, and for the long-term future.

“One of the significant essentials of sustainable Food Systems is effective and competent Food Security Governance that aims to overcome the food security problems, including hunger and malnutrition through developing and implementing the national and subnational legal and regulatory frameworks on food and nutrition security; as well as to ensure the coordinated and integrated relationship among governmental and other actors.

“Among challenges: many countries, including self-sufficient one, are facing with ad hoc, non-systemic actions from the government toward food security issues.

“Sometimes, food security matters are not properly reflected in policy/legal frameworks or governments do not have the consolidated inter-sectoral coordination of these issues.

“In this regard, the IOFS places special attention on enhancing the institutional capacity of governments at national levels, along with exchanging knowledge and practices”, he said.

The IOFS Programme ‘Food Security Governance’ had the unanimous support of Member States within the implementation of IOFS Strategic Vision 2031.

The conclusions of the COMCEC study on ‘Good Governance for Food Security’ stressed on the importance of IOFS role to assisting member countries in building resilient food systems.